With Memorial Day approaching and many gearing up for the Great American Road Trip, AAA cautions of a surge in Emergency Roadside Assistance requests. This is partly due to a mild winter leaving many vehicles unprepared for the demands of long-distance travel. AAA is advising drivers to take extra precautions to ensure their vehicles are in optimal condition before hitting the road.
“Drivers with older batteries that typically fail in freezing temperatures got a bit of a break this winter, but the summer heat is coming, which is even more of a threat than the cold,” says Kevin Freeman, Tire & Auto Manager at the AAA Oklahoma City location in Quail Springs. “Anyone with a battery older than three years should have it checked sooner rather than later.”
In addition to the mild winter, AAA says two other factors will likely contribute to more breakdowns this summer. One is ‘car sitting,’ a reference to more vehicles sitting idle for longer periods of time because of the option to work from home. This actually takes more of a toll on vehicle batteries than when the car is driven daily. The other factor is age - there are an increased number of older, vulnerable vehicles now on the roads.
“Because of limited new car inventory, drivers are keeping their vehicles longer than ever, which means more can go wrong,” Freeman adds. “Basic vehicle maintenance will be critical.”
In fact, according to industry analysts, the average age of vehicles on U.S. roadways is projected to reach an all-time high this year of 12.3 years.
Last summer in Oklahoma, AAA responded to more than 80,000 calls for Emergency Roadside Service. Given the potential for trouble, that number could significantly rise in the months ahead.
With that in mind, AAA encourages vehicle owners to find a trusted mechanic and make car care a priority before service bays are booked and, more importantly, before hitting the road for summer travel.
Most AAA Car Care locations or AAA Approved Auto Repair shops will perform a free bumper-to-bumper maintenance check.
AAA Summer Car Care Check List
1. Check tires and tire pressure - Inspect all four tires and, if you have one, the spare tire as well. Look for cuts, gouges or sidewall bulges. Insert a quarter upside down into grooves to check tire tread. If you see the top of George Washington’s head, it is time for new tires.
Check tire pressure when the car has been idle and tires are cool. Inflate as needed to the vehicle manufacturer’s recommended pressure. You will find it listed in the owner’s manual and on the sticker of the driver-side door jamb. Do not use the number on the tire sidewall.
2. Secure and test the battery – The average battery life is 3-5 years. Check the car battery to be sure cable connections are clean and tight and the hold down hardware is secure. Have a service professional do a battery check to determine remaining capacity. AAA Members can always opt for the FREE mobile battery service.
3. Top off engine oil and other fluids - Check that engine oil, coolant and brake, transmission and power steering fluids are at the correct levels for safe vehicle operation. When adding fluids, use products that meet the specifications listed in the owner’s manual.
4. Replace wiper blades and replenish windshield cleaner - Rubber wiper blades naturally deteriorate over time. If wipers streak or fail to clear the windshield thoroughly, replace the blades. Fill the windshield washer reservoir with fluid formulated to remove insects and other debris, and test to make sure the nozzles spray adequately.
5. Check belts and hoses - Reinforced rubber drive belts power the engine water pump and accessories such as the alternator and air conditioning compressor so you should inspect and replace any that are cracked, glazed or frayed.
Note that modern multi-rib or drive belt materials do not show easily visible signs of wear. As a general rule, replace drive belts every 60,000 miles.
Inspect and replace worn, brittle, bulging or excessively soft radiator hoses. Check for leaks around hose clamps and at the radiator and water pump.
6. Keep the AC running cool - Take a test drive with the air conditioner running. If you notice a decrease in cooling capacity, take the car to an auto repair shop for diagnosis. Also have the cabin filter inspected and replaced as needed.
7. Make sure your AAA Membership is up to date - Members are reminded that the AAA Emergency Roadside Service benefit travels with the driver, not the vehicle, so you are covered in your own car or a rental anywhere in the U.S.
8. Take advantage of seasonal discounts - Ask about discounted tires and other services at any AAA Car Care location.
