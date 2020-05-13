Things in Oklahoma are slowly beginning to open back up after being shutdown during the COVID-19 pandemic. As residents emerge from quarantine, you may not be ready to travel in person yet, but AAA has some virtual travel options for everyone.
AAA is introducing a new way to travel for free from home with AAA Travel Virtual Events on the following dates:
Wednesday, May 13, at 2 p.m. - Amtrak Vacations
Thursday, May 14, at 5 p.m. - The Rivers of France with Viking Cruises
“AAA Travel developed the series to give travelers a virtual option to dream and explore the exciting places they want to visit when life returns to normal,” said AAA Oklahoma Spokesperson Leslie Gamble. “Enjoying travel includes not only the experience itself, but also the excitement before the trip. It’s a great escape at a time when we need it most.”
The online series is hosted by AAA in partnership with travel vendors, according to a press release. It will include destination information, photos and videos. Participants will have the chance to interact with hosts, ask questions and learn about destinations and travel options for the future.
“The role of the AAA travel professional is to be with the group throughout the vacation and to provide extra peace of mind for travelers,” said Travel Director and Host of the Virtual Event Series Amy Short. “Combined with AAA’s 24-hour emergency assistance worldwide and the knowledge of our experienced travel agents, these vacations are an ideal way to see the world with a name you can trust.”
To register for the events, visit ok.aaa.com, click on the Stores tab at the top of the page, and click Store Events on the left of the page. Then just scroll down and pick your event.
