Travel plans for many have been put on hold or canceled since the outbreak of Covid-19. More than a few businesses have temporarily shut their doors and tourists destinations have closed as the pandemic forced many to shutdown.
AAA is introducing a new way to travel from home with AAA Travel Virtual Events. On Tuesday, April 14, at 9 a.m. and Wednesday, April 15, at 5 p.m., AAA will host travel virtual events at no cost. The free online program is described as a great escape from the realities of the Covid-19 environment.
“AAA Travel developed the series to give travelers a virtual option to dream and explore the exciting places they want to visit when life returns to normal,” said AAA Oklahoma Spokesperson Leslie Gamble. “Enjoying travel includes not only the experience itself, but also the excitement before the trip. It’s a great escape at a time when we need it most.”
The online series is hosted by AAA in partnership with travel vendors, according to a press release. It will include destination information, photos and videos. Participants will have the chance to interact with hosts, ask questions and learn about destinations and travel options for the future.
The first in the sequence, hosted by Explorations by AAA, features a collection of group vacations with customized itineraries and exclusive excursions that are escorted by a AAA travel professional, according to AAA. Locations featured in the series include: Amsterdam and the Captivating Rhine, Iceland & the Irish Seas, Montreal Christmas Markets, Northern Lights of Finland, Treasures of Japan, National Parks Photography Expedition, Girlfriends Getaway to Cancun, Alaskan Glaciers, Denali, and the Yukon by Land & Sea, Scenic Iceland, Splendors of Egypt and the Nile, Iconic Iceland, and more.
“The role of the AAA travel professional is to be with the group throughout the vacation and to provide extra peace of mind for travelers,” said Travel Director and Host of the Virtual Event Series Amy Short. “Combined with AAA’s 24-hour emergency assistance worldwide and the knowledge of our experienced travel agents, these vacations are an ideal way to see the world with a name you can trust.”
AAA plans to host more video tours in the future, which will include partnerships with Viking Cruises, Royal Caribbean, Rocky Mountaineer, and AAA Member Choice Vacations.
To register for the events, visit ok.aaa.com, click on the Stores tab at the top of the page, and click Store Events on the left of the page. Then just scroll down and pick your event.
