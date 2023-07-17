On July 28 at the Woodward County Fairgrounds you’ll be able to enjoy A Night with OSU.

Tickets are $25 per person with children under 6 free, and VIP tables cost $2,500 per table, including eight tickets, eight drink tickets and reserved seating near/or with event VIPs.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with food being available then the program begins at 7 p.m. Every ticket includes food and drinks, nonalcoholic, and there will also be a cash bar.

A Night with OSU is an event brought to you by Oklahoma State University, aiming to bring a piece of campus and Stillwater to Woodward. Oklahoma State representatives will provide updates at a panel which will also include representatives from OSU Athletics, the OSU Alumni Association and the OSU Foundation.

“It is a great night for members of the Cowboy Family to gather together and show their love for OSU.” said Will Carr, OSU representative.

