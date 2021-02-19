Class A and B basketball schools enter regional competition on Saturday
Mooreland is hosting the Class A regional in this area while Arnett and Leedey are the hosts in Class B. Seiling is hosting a sub regional in Class A
Here is a breakdown of Saturday's matchups. Girls games are at 1 p.m. (elimination) and 6 p.m. (winners) Boys games are at 3 p.m. (elimination) and 8 p.m. (winners)
Regionals will continue on Monday and Tuesday.
Class A at Mooreland
Girls winners bracket
Shattuck vs. Arapaho-Butler - Shattuck is 11-6 and ranked 16th. The Indians needed double overtime to beat Turpin the district behind 37 points from Tegan Jones. Arapaho-Butler is ranked 19th and also survived a close call, edging Waukomis in the district finals. Arapaho-Butler is 13-9.
Girls elimination bracket
Turpin vs. Waukomis - The Cardinals are 11-10 and have played well against ranked teams, including a 29-24 upset of Boise City. Waukomis is 16-5 and had four-game winning streak snapped in the district.
Boys winners bracket
Mooreland vs. Arapaho-Butler - The Bearcats are unranked despite a 15-3 record. They have lost just once since early January and have a four-game winning streak. Arapaho-Butler is ranked third and the top seed in Area 1. The Indians 13-6 are 5-6 in their last 11 games after a 12-0 start.
Boys elimination bracket
Shattuck vs. Waukomis - Shattuck is a dangerous team at 9-8 with plenty of athletes to make a solid run. Waukomis is also solid at 13-7, winning 11 of their last 13.
Class A at Seiling
Girls winners bracket
Laverne vs. Seiling - The host Wildcats are 20-1 and ranked third, the top seed in Area 1. Seiling's only loss was to Class 2A Merritt and they have a 71-52 victory over Laverne this year. Laverne is 11-10 and has won three straight.
Girls elimination bracket
Cherokee vs. Canton - Cherokee is 15-4 and looking to rally through the elimination bracket. Cherokee has a 41-20 win over Canton this year. Canton is 12-8 and has won four of the last six.
Boys winners bracket
Seiling vs. Texhoma - Seiling is 18-3 and ranked 14th. The Wildcats only loss this semester was to Class 2A Frederick. Texhoma is ranked 20th with 14-4 record and own a three-game winning streak.
Boys elimination bracket
Laverne vs. Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply - Tigers are 7-10 after getting a late start due to football. They are 4-2 in the last six games. Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply is 9-10.
Class B at Arnett
Girls winners bracket
Duke vs. Arnett - Big matchup early in the regional. Duke is the area's second seed and ranked 7th with a 17-5 record. Arnett is 16-8 and ranked 17th. Arnett has won five of its last six with the only loss to Forgan.
Girls elimination bracket
Blair vs. Cimarron - Blair is 9-11 while Cimarron has a 15-7 mark. Both teams had several games canceled leading up to the district tournament.
Boys winners bracket
Duke vs. Arnett - Duke is the defending state champion, has a 17-2 record and No. 3 ranking. The losses were to Seiling and Hammon. Arnett is 6-16 but won two games in the district to get here.
Boys elimination bracket
Blair vs. Cimarron - Blair is 11-14 and one of the rare teams that managed to get most of its games played. Cimarron is just 5-18 and has lost 11 of its last 12.
Class B at Leedey
Girls winners bracket
Kremlin-Hillsdale vs. Leedey - Kremlin-Hillsdale has a solid 13-7 record and won at Timberlake to claim the district title. Leedey is the area's top seed at 19-3 and ranked second. The Lady Bison have won eight of their last night, losing only to Class A No. 4 Cheyenne.
Girls elimination bracket
Hardesty-Yarbrough vs. Timberlake - Hardesty is 10-4 and has missed several games for various reasons. Timberlake is just 3-10, also missing a lot of games.
Boys winners bracket
Leedey vs. Timberlake - Bison are 16-2 and ranked sixth. Only losses were to Class A Canute and Thomas, both ranked teams. Timberlake is 12-6 and has wn five straight.
Boys elimination bracket
Burlington vs. Sharon-Mutual - Burlington is 7-5 and missed almost a months worth of games due to COVID. Sharon-Mutual is 9-15.
Class B at Beaver
Girls winners bracket
Balko vs. Beaver - Balko is 9-5 and scored an upset over 15th-ranked Boise City in the district finals. The Bison, an area tournament team the last three years, lost to Beaver 56-44 on Feb. 5. Beaver is 9-5 and sports a four-game winning streak.
Girls elimination bracket
Boise City vs. Drummond - Boise City, a state tournament team last year, is 14-5 but was upset in the district finals. Boise City started fast this year, 9 of their first 10. Drummond is 15-4 and had a four-game winning streak snapped in the district.
Boys winners bracket
Goodwell vs. Tyrone - Goodwell continued a late season surge with a 64-56 upset of 17th-ranked Balko in the district. The Eagles have won four straight. All of their losses have been to ranked teams, including three to Tyrone. The Bobcats are 10-5 and ranked 14th. They bring a five-game winning streak into the regional.
Boys elimination bracket
Balko vs. Drummond - Balko is 11-2 and saw an eight-game winning streak go by the wayside in the district. Drummond has a 7-12 record.
Class B at Okeene
Girls winners bracket
Erick vs. Forgan - Erick comes into the game 12-7 and ranked 18th, beating Okeene in overtime in the district finals. Erick also has a win over Duke this year. Forgan's girls are 17-4 and ranked 14th. Bulldogs have won eight of their last nine losing only to Class A Vici.
Girls elimination bracket
Okeene vs. Buffalo - Okeene is 13-5 and won four in a row before the loss to Erick. Buffalo has a 6-16 mark.
Boys winners bracket
Okeene vs. Forgan -- Okeene is 9-12 but has won three of four including beating Erick in the district. Forgan is ranked 20th with a 19-4 record. The Bulldogs have won 12 of their last 13 with the only loss by three points to Class A-ranked Texhoma.
Boys elimination bracket
Erick vs. Buffalo - Erick is 10-12 with a nice win over Hammon the Bi-County Tournament. Buffalo is 11-12 but has plenty of tournament experience having made area the last two years. The Bison have been up and down all year and split their last six games.
