Dear Readers:
Our commitment to providing Woodward and surrounding communities with critical information during the coronavirus crisis has been widely appreciated as a vital public service – and for that we are thankful.
However, this crisis has had a significant impact on The Woodward News. Most of our revenue comes from advertisements from local businesses, which are also suffering at this difficult time.
As a result, we must restructure so we can continue to be your reliable and primary source for local news and sports in the future.
Effective this week, The Woodward News will begin a three-day-a-week publishing schedule by discontinuing the Thursday and Friday newspaper. We will continue publication and delivery to subscribers and single-copy outlets on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday.
As a newspaper subscriber, you will still have unlimited access to our complete local news, features and sports content on our website (www.woodwardnews.net) every day of the week. If you need assistance to activate your digital subscription, please call 580-256-2200.
Readership changes, newsprint prices, print production expenses and delivery costs have resulted in many community newspapers publishing fewer days of the week to remain economically healthy.
Discontinuing two publication days will allow us to focus our resources on printing more local news in the paper on the other three days.
These are stressful times for you, and for us. As an essential service to the community, we have been making our coronavirus coverage available without limitations to everybody visiting our website. The result is record digital traffic that has inspired our entire staff. If you wish to become a subscriber, call us at 580-256-2200 and we will get you set up with a print/digital subscription or a digital subscription only.
If you have questions about our restructuring plan, please contact me at sgay@cnhi.com.
Northwest Oklahoma is a remarkable region with people who truly care about it. We thank our subscribers and advertisers for their support over the years. It matters to us now more than ever.
Publisher Sheila Gay
