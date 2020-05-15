Investing may not be on the top of everyone’s mind as the economy struggles with the consequences of oil bust and COVID-19 shutdown. An old adage, buy low and sell high comes to mind though, so maybe it should be a consideration.
While markets are struggling during the pandemic, Certified Financial Planner Greg Covalt of Woodward said there are some historical similarities to keep in mind.
“To put things in some perspective, the S&P 500 index had negative performance three straight years from 2000 to 2002,” Covalt said. “You have to go all the way back to 1939-1941 to find a similar occurrence of three straight down years for that index.” S&P 500 Historical Annual Returns is displayed on an interactive chart designed to measure performance of the broad domestic economy, showing the percentage change from the last trading day of each year going all the way back to 1927 at macrotrends.com. “Even though 2002 was many years ago, it still can inform us that what we are experiencing now, as investors and human beings, is difficult and significant,” Covalt said. “But in the future it will just be another part of history.” Covalt stressed that it is very, very important not to panic. Also, everybody deserves to have a financial plan. “We should trust those around us, especially our reliable advisors to guide us and support us. And more importantly, trust God, to walk through this challenging time with us,” Covalt said. “Time goes by pretty quickly when we look back at it. Our financial situation will only change if we take steps like paying down debt as quickly as possible. Or even better, don’t take on any debt by using credit cards and long loans on vehicles and other wants.” There are several different kinds of investments, including IRA, Mutual Fund and 401K. “Mutual funds are owned by a lot of different investors with differing financial goals. IRAs are usually set up by individuals and are designed to help with accumulating funds in a tax-deferred or tax free way,” Covalt said. “401K plans are available to employers. An employer may establish a 401K plan to provide a very desirable tax benefit to her personally and often, to provide an appealing tax and investment benefit to existing and potential employees.” With several differences between IRAs and 401Ks, The Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act of 2019 made a few significant changes to both types of accounts, according to Covalt. This provides some new investment and financial planning opportunities that could benefit many people. “Investments should fit the situation,” Covalt said. “There are so many types of investments with new ones being created all the time that it can be terribly confusing to pick the perfect one. In fact, I’m not sure the perfect investment exists.” According to Covalt, a financial goal or group of financial goals should be defined. Also, a specific date when the goal is to be achieved before the best investment approaches should be identified. Covalt cautions people about listening to noise from TV and media about how you should invest since they have no understanding of you as an investor. “They do not know you and have no idea how to advise you about investing or financial goal planning,” Covalt said. “Find someone you can communicate with in person and put in the time necessary to work towards your objectives. It is your hard earned money you’re investing.” A common misconception is that Social Security will fully support a person in retirement, Covalt said. “Each situation is different, but most often, financial advisers will urge you to keep working as long as you can,” Covalt said. “Retire at your full retirement age which is age 66 or 67 for those born in 1955 or later, and let your Social Security benefit reach its full value.” Covalt strongly suggest talking with a qualified tax preparer and a qualified investment advisor or financial planner about each situation. “A trusted advisor or financial planner can provide valuable input when you are making those decisions,” Covalt said. “So, do your homework and seek the advice of a professional.”
