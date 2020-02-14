Even though the holidays seem like they were just the other day, Brotherhood Aimed Towards Education (A.B.A.T.E.) Northwest 69 Chapter is already thinking about Toy Drives for area children.
“This event is about raising funds to make our little piece of Oklahoma, a better place,” ABATE Donations and Public Relations Officer Kristie Pool said.
The 23rd Annual Chili Cookoff will be Saturday, Feb. 22 at Woodward Moose Lodge #452.
Even thought he said the whole area is suffering right now with the oilfield down, ABATE President Steve Stewart is hoping for a good turnout.
“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year, that we're able to help with the Woodward County and surrounding counties’ Toy Drives,” Stewart said. “That's why it's so important for this fundraiser this time of year.”
There is no entry fee to enter your chili in the cook-off. Registration begins at 10 a.m. Chili must be prepared for judging at the event by 11 a.m. Traditional, hot and wild game/exotic will be the three categories. Over all best chili prize is $250 cash.
“Last year we had over 30 pots of chili,” Stewart said. “We are able to cater to a large group when we have this chili cook off. There's a lot of folks there, it ranges from 250 to 300, it just depends on the year.”
All you can eat chili will be available for $5 per person.
There will also be live and silent auctions, as well as raffle items donated by local businesses like Remedies and Revolvers in Shattuck. There will be a Green Mountain Pellet Grill, a nice cooler, a $400 gift certificate from High Plains Tire and more for the raffle tickets at the event.
“Items from businesses all over Northwest Oklahoma,” Stewart said. “Businesses have donated all kinds of items. We do have some really good raffle items. One of our raffle items is $1,000 gift certificate. So there is there is quite a bit of stuff.”
In addition to the cook-off, there will be pool and dart tournaments, drawings, door prizes, and both silent and live auctions. Registration for the tournaments begins at 11 a.m.
According to Stewart, ABATE spent well over $5,000 locally on the Woodward County Toy Drive. They try to make that commitment to at least spend in the neighborhood of anywhere from $4,000 to $6,000 depending on the year.
“Of course, we want to promote motorcyclist freedom and of course safety and being able to ride free in the state of Oklahoma,” Stewart said. “That's our mission.”
To donate for the auctions, or for more information call Steve Stewart at 580-571-2793 or Kristie Pool at 580-571-5015.
