Feb. 25th marks A.B.A.T.E.’s 26th Chili Cookoff at the Moose Lodge. There will be no entry fee to enter your chili in any of the three categories, traditional, hot and wild game/exotic. Prize for overall best chili gets is $250.
Registration begins at 10 a.m. and judging starts at 11 a.m. Chili line opens at noon for those with the $5 arm band. The pool and dart tournament begins after the live auction which starts at 1 p.m.
You can donate $5 for a chance to win a raffle for up to $1,000 in gift certificates, or $20 for 5 chances. Donations will go to local charities like the school backpack program, Northwest Oklahoma toy giveaway, The Hope Center and more.
“The chili cookoff is a fundrasier to contribute back to the community” says Michelle Gray, A.B.A.T.E. membership coordinator. The chili cookoff was organized in 1997 by A.B.A.T.E as a way to raise money for the community.
“We were trying to figure out how to raise funds to help people and get more involved in the community” says Red Goodner, president of A.B.A.T.E.”
Members of the organizations proposed pool and dart tournaments, an auction, the chili cook off, among other things. That’s when the idea of merging the ideas together came and made the chili cookoff as it is today.
“We’re here to help the community and ride and have fun together” Goodner said.
A Brotherhood Aiming Toward Education (A.B.A.T.E.) is a non-profit organization. Goodner said the organization is not a motorcycle club, but an organization aimed to support communities all over Northwest Oklahoma.
