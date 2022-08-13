The 70th Oklahoma Highway Patrol Academy begins Monday, August 15 when 52 cadets, including four females, will report to the Robert R. Lester Training Center. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol Academy is a structured, eighteen-week, dormitory-style academy. During academy training, cadets will be challenged academically, physically, and mentally. A typical day begins with physical training, drill and ceremony and inspections, before the classroom instruction. The evening hours are used for course studies, assignment completions, practical exercises, and preparation for the following day. The workdays for cadets vary from 12 to 18 hours. Graduation is set for December 22, 2022.
This is the first academy where cadets are able to take advantage of the new state law allowing them to finish their required college credit hours during the academy through a partnership with OSU/OKC. State statute dictates troopers have 62 college credit hours. A new state law allows applicants to apply with only 24 hours of college credit and obtain the remaining 38 during the academy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.