he K-101 Expo/Farm Expo is coming up on March 31st to April 2nd at the Woodward County Event Center. It’s a free admission event.
“We have many exhibitors both locally and nationwide that return each year to sell their products and services,” said Shawn Miller, show director. The expo has farm equipment, used vehicles and agricultural products among others for sale.
“There are exhibitors selling products of all kinds,” Miller said, describing electronics, home décor and clothing.
With over 200 exhibitors and another building full of arts and crafts goods the expo will also have food vendors set up.
“Oklahoma Blood Institute will also be at the show all three days,” Miller said. Miller has been show director for the past 20 years.
In the early 80s the Farm Expo was developed by the late Doug Williams as a way to bring new farm equipment and home ideas to Oklahoma, according to Miller.
This year’s hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on March 31, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on April 1 and noon to 5 p.m. on April 2.
This is the 39th year of the Expo.
