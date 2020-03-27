As the 2020 presidential election approaches, L. O. Spray is worried.
The 86-year-old Woodward resident, a Democrat, has seen a lot over time, and the state of the nation, in his opinion, is not good.
"I think we're in the worst shape we've ever been in," Spray said. "We're split, divided. I just think we're in a bad way. I think people really need to pay attention to what is going on, need to get out and vote. I think this vote is more important than any vote I've ever taken. I'm a veteran and believed in the way government was run all those years. I don't like the way it is being run now."
Spray was one of several local residents who visited with the Woodward News for the nationwide "Pulse of the Voters" series, a project of CNHI, the paper's parent company. He and other voters had a number of thoughts going into the 2020 election cycle.
Spray actually changed his registration to Republican to vote for President Donald Trump in 2016. He quickly changed back to Democrat.
"When Trump made his inauguration speech, I thought, 'Man, I made a mistake,'" he said.
Spray is bothered by Trump's inclination to use the term "fake news" and call opponents names. He will vote for the candidate nominated by the Democrats, and right now, his preferred candidate is former Vice President Joe Biden.
"It's almost got to be Biden," Spray said. "In my opinion, we've got to get Trump out of there; he's dangerous. If Biden were to get it, he's got people around him who will make a good Cabinet."
Not all voters agree. Harry Kraft, a 71-year-old Republican, doesn't agree with everything Trump says and does, but "I like what he's done for our military. He's rebuilt our military," he said. "Trump has done a really awesome job. I like what he's done on the economic side of it, too. It helped my pension plan and things like that."
Another Republican, Dean Fisher, 72, believes the Democratic Party "has gone so far off base, it's unbelievable. I'm concerned about where we're going as a nation. I think we've abandoned what our forefathers died and fought for and just threw it out; nobody seems to care."
Economic issues were also on Fisher's mind.
"I retired out of the oil field," he said. "I think the oil field is really hurting right now. ...This is a concerning fact for me. I don't know what we're going to do to keep Woodward alive. It's kind of scary when you look around and see all the empty buildings."
Other voters looked at several issues. Tucker Brittain, 18 and a Republican, is troubled by what he sees as attacks on the Second Amendment.
"I think that a lot of people that are trying to push gun laws are not as informed as they should be on them. I just think that they need to do their research," he said. "You see all these videos of people saying we should ban assault rifles. There really isn't such a thing as an assault rifle until you assault someone with the rifle."
Carol Taylor, a Republican in her 70s, said her top issues include "keeping our country safe, protecting Social Security and Medicare, plus making medicine cheaper."
Mary Robertson, a Republican in her 60s, is looking for a little bipartisanship.
"Our elected Democrats in Washington, D.C., must quit wasting time and taxpayer money on frivolous investigations and lawsuits," she said. "Instead, they must do bipartisan voting on all legislation to address the serious issues facing our country."
For voter Marshelle Page, a Democrat in her 60s, the big issue was climate change.
"We need to quit dumping into the oceans and regulate emissions," she said.
Larry Hill, a 61-year-old Republican, has concerns about the national debt and term limits.
"The biggest issue, I think, is our national debt. Nobody's talking about it at all," he said. "I also support term limits for Congress, both representatives and senators — two terms and move on. The fresh air, I think that's good."
As for a candidate, Betty Steenbergen, a Republican in her 80s, put it this way: "We need someone that's honest, a Christian, and will make Medicare and Obamacare be right."
Finding a way to work together was part of a discussion with younger voters. Xiclali Villa, 18 and a Democrat, would like to see political parties go away.
"I wish there was a no-party system," she said. "I feel like when you take away the two-party system, you have people from different parties listening to other people's concerns. I feel like it would introduce listening to people's ideas and not have a preconceived notion about what they're going to say. It opens up more discussions and actually begins progress instead of always fighting all the time."
Landry Wilcox, an 18-year-old Republican, also cited a need to work together.
"You take care of the American people," he said. "The two parties don't need to be fighting each other. They need to be working towards what's going to be best for the citizens in the country, and that's important."
Woodward news reporters Sarah Nishimuta and Dawnita Fogleman and area correspondent Elise Solloway contributed to this report.
