Woodward, OK (73801)

Today

Sun and a few clouds with gusty winds. High 64F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 37F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.