Woodward News Staff Reports
Local, family-owned trucking company Beaver Express will close after 77 years, according to the company's website.
The decision was also reported on a number of trucking-related websites.
In a March 22 letter to customers, company President Mike Stone said Beaver Express will stop making pick-ups "effective end of business Tuesday night, March 24 while we make an orderly transition to wind-down operations."
Stone said the goal is to have everything delivered Wednesday night and Thursday morning "so that we have all freight delivered by the end of the day Thursday, March 26."
Stone said the company has an agreement with Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. to start handling outbound shipments effective March 25. Old Dominion is not acquiring any assets or assuming any liabilities of Beaver Express.
"Old Dominion Freight Line is a quality organization that can provide the same excellent intrastate and regional service your company has experienced with Beaver Express," Stone said in the letter to customers. "In addition, Old Dominion can offer service throughout North America as well as enhanced services in the area of information technology, visibility and connectivity. Old Dominion Freight Line is committed to providing you with seamless service and helping you keep the promises you have made to your customers."
Beaver Express began in 1943 after Mistletoe Express abandoned operations in Northwest Oklahoma.
The company has 25 terminals and operated in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, Arkansas, Missouri and New Mexico. The company employs 160 drivers and operates 218 power units, according to data from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.
"The senior management team and the employees of Beaver Express would like to thank you for your loyalty to our organization and its people the past 77 years and wish you the best going forward," Stone said in the letter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.