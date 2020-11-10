“The safest place for students is in our schools,” Woodward High School Humanities Teacher Jo Lynn Love read. “Parents are worrying about the district going to an A/B schedule or going back to distance learning altogether. None of us want to have to do that.”
Addressing the Woodward Public Schools (WPS) Board of Education on Monday evening in open forum, Love read a two-page letter supported by about 30 other district teachers requesting a mask mandate in the schools.
“I am here this evening to beg your support in making masks mandatory, not simply encouraged, for employees and students alike,” Love read. “The oil field slump and the lingering effects of the shutdown have hit many of our families hard. It is logical that the largest employer in Woodward County takes measures to protect all stakeholders.”
Love also read that many students and some teachers who have worn a mask every day since the school year started, are falling victim to the need to quarantine when it’s discovered that they sit in close proximity in a class to another student who has tested positive.
Based on WPS contact tracing investigators, a very limited number of cases have been transmitted inside school walls, according to Superintendent Kyle Reynolds.
“And that is another piece of ammunition of why we continue to fight so hard to keep our students in the schools,” Reynolds said. “These decisions every week, thousands of kids, community members, faculty or staff are affected by the decisions that we make.”
According to Reynolds, quarantines are the biggest strain on schools, parents and communities across the state right now.
“There is a sense that there is not going to be much more appetite for the continuation of the quarantines on the scale that we're seeing right now,” Reynolds said. “And so our question is, how can we best mitigate and scrutinize every contact trace quarantine to benefit the student by the in terms of being able to be in school and how much can we assure that that's being done safely.”
Deputy Superintendent Jerry Burch gave a report on Boomer Kids Club.
“We have a new mandate that every employee that we have (in quarantine for covid) we got to pay them 80 hours,” Burch said. “So we made the decision to go ahead and charge them (parents) for those two weeks.”
Recently the Oklahoma State Department Of Health shut down the baby room after two people tested positive, according to Burch.
“As you can see we're losing a ton of money with the operation,” Burch pointed out documents provided to board members. “I thought we were on target to turn things around and then the COVID hit. You can see where those numbers crashed.”
According to Burch, the number of children in the program is less than half this year. He also said it has been hard to find people to work in childcare.
Insurance costs have also gone up several times. When the insurance found out they were taking children on field trips, they had to stop or lose it all-together, according to Burch.
State Teacher of the Year finalist Lori Zimmerman and Miss Woodward Kloey Marlatt were both recognized by the board.
The consent agenda was approved, including financial reports, treasurer’s report, expenditures, transfer of funds and financial statement of WPS activity funds for October 2020. Also including budget revisions for the fiscal year 2020/2021, as well as the proposed schedule for the regular board meetings for the calendar year 2021. The Annual District Reading Sufficiency Act plan for and the District Gifted Education plan for 2020/2021 were approved.
In addition to other regular business, the board approved a request for approval of state aid and/or federal fun for the general fund.
