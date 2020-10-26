Winter weather has caused the closing of several schools in the area on Monday, including the Woodward Public Schools.
Most area schools also reported they would be closed on Monday.
All campuses at Northwestern Oklahoma State University and Southwestern Oklahoma are also closed ton Monday.
Freezing rain, sleet and snow have been falling throughout the night in Northwest Oklahoma and more is expected the next couple of days.
Caution is urged on the highways by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation as most roads are covered with sleet or snow.
As of 6:30 a.m. only one minor wreck was reported in the Woodward area.
Temperatures are expected to stay below freezing at least through Tuesday.
