Woodward resident Willard Thomas generously donated $25,000 to Children’s Health Foundation.
“I am 88 years old and it would be worth it to be able to help some children. I am very proud to do this donation to help with the children’s cancer research,” Thomas said. “I’ve lived a full life, but have had some heart issues and I wanted to make sure this went to a good place before I pass.”
Children’s Health Foundation improves the lives of children through its support of research, education, and care in Oklahoma.
To date, Children’s Health Foundation has raised more than $155 million to support pediatric health care programs across the state and beyond.
“We are very thankful for Mr. Thomas’s gift of $25,000 toward our Pediatric Cancer Initiative,” said Kathy McCracken, executive director of Children’s Health Foundation. “He is joining the fight against pediatric cancer and supporting the families who are in the midst of a pediatric cancer diagnosis.
“It is our hope that other members of the community would join Mr. Thomas in the act of generosity.”
Thomas’ gift will also be matched by an anonymous donor. To learn more about CHF or to make a donation, please visit www.chfkids.com/donate.
