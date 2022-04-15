November looks rather boring in terms of local races after the conclusion of the three-day filing period.
Four Woodward County offices are up this year and none of the incumbents drew an opponent.
Receiving another term are County Assessor Mistie Dunn, County Treasurer Kim Bowers and County Commissioner District 1 Troy White. District 3 County Commissioner Donny Thorn, who won a special election earlier this year, is also unopposed.
Dunn is a Democrat and the other officers are Republicans.
Also drawing no opponents are District Judge Justin Eilers, Associate District Judge Erin Kirksey and District 26 District Attorney Chris Boring.
It was much the same in the three state house districts that affect Woodward County. Carl Newton is unopposed in District 58 as are Mike Dobrinski in District 59 and Kenton Patzkowsky in District 61. All are Republicans.
Here are filings for some area counties
Dewey
County Assessor – Kim Clark and Jennifer McCormick, both Republicans.
County Treasurer – Dusty L. Fox, Republican.
County Commissioner District 1 – Dillon Berry, Republican. Stacy King, Democrat.
County Commissioner District 3 – M. W. Junior Salisbury, Republican.
Associate District Judge – Celo J. Harrell
Ellis
County Assessor – Christi Pshigoda, Republican.
County Treasurer – Jeannie Strick, Republican
County Commissioner District 1 – Michael W. Latta and Jim Lennington, both Republicans.
County Commissioner District 3 – Blake Suthers, Republican. Jimmy L. Collins, Democrfat.
Associate District Judge – Laurie E. Hays
Harper
County Assessor – Shaylyn Weder, Republican.
County Treasurer – Carla J. Shuman, Republican
County Commissioner District 1 – Rex Brewer, Mark Payne and R. A. Bentley, all Republicans.
County Commissioner District 3 – Steve D. Myatt, Republican.
Associate District Judge – Aric A. Alley
Primary night will be much busier for the state and national offices.
Jim Inhofe’s unexpired term in the United States Senate has drawn 14 candidates, 12 of them Republicans.
James Lankford is running for another term in the Senate and will face two Republican challengers. There are also five Democrats in the race, giving local Democrats something to vote for in the primary.
Long-time District 3 Congressman Frank Lucas has a couple of challengers on the Republican side as well as a Democrat challenger.
The most interesting Congressional race will likely be in District 2 where 14 Republicans, one independent and one Democrat have filed to try and fill Markwayne Mullin’s seat. Mullin is of the candidates for Jim Inhofe’s Senate seat.
Governor has drawn most of the attention in the state offices. Incumbent Republican Kevin Stitt has three challengers from his own party. Two Democrats, including former Republican Joy Hofmeister, are on the ballot along with Libertarian and Independent candidates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.