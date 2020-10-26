According to Bureau Of Justice Statistics reports, Oklahoma has seen one of the largest declines of incarceration in the nation. Prison populations decreased 1.1 percent in 2016, 6.1 percent in 2017, and another 1.5 percent in 2018.
Supporters say the upcoming vote on SQ 805 will continue to help with criminal justice reform.
Many in law enforcement disagree.
“SQ 805 is a ballot initiative that changes the Oklahoma Constitution to eliminate sentence enhancements for repeat offenders of non-violent crimes,” District Attorney Christopher M. Boring said. “Currently, the state has sentence enhancements that allows the court to treat repeat offenders differently than first time offenders by increasing the punishment based on the number of convictions they have. SQ 805 would limit the punishment for repeat offenders to that of a first time offender.”
As a firm believer in second chances, Boring is opposed to the amendment and wants the community to know why.
“I don’t believe in allowing offenders to victimize our communities over and over again,” Boring said. “If an offender commits a first offense, and learns from it, then he or she won’t need to worry about what the punishment is for the second, third, or tenth time they commit the crime.”
According to Boring, District Attorneys across this state have been actively fighting to prevent prison overcrowding.
“We are constantly looking at ways to rehabilitate offenders, and at the same time keep the community we live in safe,” Boring said. “We also have to protect victims. These are difficult to balance.”
Boring said his staff is dedicated to keeping communities from predators.
“I absolutely oppose this measure,” Woodward County Sheriff Kevin Mitchell said. “SQ 805 will create more crime and will serve to tell repeat offenders and career criminals it is okay to commit crimes in our state and our county.”
Mitchell is especially concerned about repeat offenders of so-called nonviolent crimes.
“SQ 805 will remove the ability of the District Attorney and the court to use sentence enhancements for repeat criminals,” Mitchell said. “By removing the ability to use sentence enhancements, each offense will have to be treated as if it were the offender’s first offense.”
According to Boring, prosecutors are not going back 20 or 30 years looking to see if the shoplifter committed a “non-violent” crime, just so they can send someone to prison.
“The law doesn’t even allow this,” Boring said. “SQ 805 also applies to people currently in prison and will enable them to reduce their sentences, undoing the decisions of judges and juries.”
Career criminals will have the ability to commit crimes over and over with no progressive consequence, according to Mitchell.
“The first problem with SQ 805 is that, out of the almost 2,000 criminal statutes, there are only 52 that are considered “violent” in the State of Oklahoma,” Mitchell explained. “There are many crimes that any responsible citizen would consider violent, or at least very serious, that are not on the list of 52 violent crimes.”
Some such crimes are:
• Animal Cruelty
• Arson (2nd through 4th degree)
• Burglary (2nd degree)
• Child pornography
• Child sex trafficking
• Child stealing
• Credit card fraud
• Domestic abuse
• Knowingly permit physical or sexual abuse
• Identity theft
• Larceny of livestock
• Possession of weapons on school property
• Soliciting sexual conduct with a minor
• Stalking
• Theft
• Violation of a Protective Order
Domestic abuse cases are some of the most serious and violent cases to deal with, according to Boring.
“Domestic abuse is a disease that can be cured, but it will take a lot of work,” Boring said. “Many of these offenders are sent to prison because they have previously committed this atrocious crime.”
There are specific elements that must be proven in order to charge a person with domestic abuse even if it is against a pregnant woman, strangulation or causing great bodily injury, according to Boring.
“Regardless of if the offender has been convicted of a felony crime 20 or more times, under SQ 805, the sentence can never be lengthened or enhanced because of these past crimes,” Mitchell said. “It will be as if it were the offender’s first offense.”
According to Mitchell, another problem is the measure will forever change the Oklahoma State Constitution.
“If this measure passes, it cannot be removed or changed by legislation,” Mitchell said. “We cannot go back and say we changed our minds.”
SQ 805 will give career criminals and repeat offenders a “get out of trouble free card” for their continued criminal behavior, according to Mitchell.
“I believe it will also invite criminals from other states to relocate to Oklahoma to commit their crimes because of the lesser penalties,” Mitchell expressed. “This is not the criminal justice reform that Oklahoma needs.”
According to Boring, the state may see no financial benefit if the amendment passes.
“We are still waiting to see how much money we are getting by making possession of hard drugs like meth, heroin, and cocaine a misdemeanor,” Boring said. “SQ 781 was supposed to take all the money saved from the decriminalization of drugs and pump that money into treatment for our local communities. As of today, there has been no savings, and no money has been spent on treatment, and now all we have is more people on hard drugs.”
According to Boring, there is no certainty in sentencing right now. A sentence doesn’t mean the offender will actually serve the full time in prison.
“Domestic abuse is a prime example,” Boring said. “Currently the law classifies domestic abuse as a non-violent offense. Yet, everyone who has been impacted by this horrid crime, knows that it is extremely violent.”
A person convicted of domestic abuse is likely to serve less than one year on a four-year prison term, according to Boring.
“This (SQ 805) creates a major risk for victims,” Boring said. “It would be a major road block in prosecuting these cases. Victims would likely become more reluctant to come forward.”
Gov. Kevin Stitt is urging residents to vote no on State Question 805.
“I have been an advocate for smart criminal justice reform, one that gives non-violent offenders a true opportunity at a second chance and reform that modernizes our criminal code,” Stitt said. “All of our progress on criminal justice and incarceration will be in jeopardy if this passes.”
According to Stitt, Oklahoma has already made progress in recent years. Violent crime has been dropping 10.5 percent yearly and nonviolent crime is down 1.5 percent. Additionally, Oklahoma has dropped four spots in incarceration rates this year.
