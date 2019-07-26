OG& E is installing electric vehicle charging stations in Woodward and while there are only a few electric cars in the area, what other service and maintenance options are there in the area for those who do or for visitors who may come through?
Irwin Auto Co. Sales Manager Chris Stewart said he totally supports the “green” movement and jumped right in buying a Volt when they first came out. At the time, the technology was approximately $100,000 more than a comparably sized gasoline car. Now, they are only about $1,500 more, but the savings in the long run can be huge.
“The Chevrolet Volt was GM’s first entrance into a full electric powered car. And we got on board with it, got all signed up,” Stewart said. “What it was, was an electric powered vehicle with a gas generator.”
According to Stewart, after about 30 miles, the generator, which is relatively quiet, comes on to charge the battery. The battery warranty is
for 100,000 miles.
“When they first came out, I drove one for about six months. And I live 42 miles from here. And the range on the car, depending if you run the air conditioner or not, was roughly 30 miles,” Stewart explained. “It was still getting 50 to 60 mpg.”
Stewart said he plugged the car in at his home every night and at work during the day and didn’t notice any difference in the electric bill during that time.
The niche of people in this area, and their specific needs call for more than the electric cars can provide though, according to Stewart. The need is generally for a bale bed and cake feeder to be installed or to transport eight people to a ball game a hundred miles away.
“Well ya ain’t gonna get that in a hybrid or electric. You know, it's not going to happen,” Stewart said.
Stewart shared, while alternative propulsion technology has a place in certain parts of the country, people here aren’t in that market.
“You have a narrow segment
of the population that first is even going to drive a car. And then, second, that person who's looking for economy is the one person that's going to figure out how much it costs to drive per month,” Stewart said.
Even though Irwin Auto Co. invested in the tools, equipment, technician training and even installing a charging station, they only sold one Volt and only a few hybrids since 2011.
“Really the only bad thing about a hybrid or a total electric vehicle is the batteries. The owners are responsible for disposing of those batteries properly, they can’t go into landfills or anything like that,” McKay Ford Service Manager and Senior Master Technician Steve Kinsley said. “If they ever have to be replaced. After it's out of warranty, that battery pack is almost $9,000 for the battery pack. And the battery packs usually last about 10 years. Now I've been I've been working here since 1982 and I have not had to replace a single battery pack in one yet.”
According to Kinsley, the battery is basically a bunch of D batteries in a package weighing about 300 to 400 pounds. The cars also have a cooling system with fans to cool the batteries.
The difference between the hybrids and the full electric cars is the regenerative braking system in the hybrid which charges those batteries when the vehicle is slowing down.
“There's really not anything negative about it, with the exception have a battery,” Kinsley said.”They're pretty much a problem free vehicle.”
Kinsley explained that once you get over about 35 mph the car goes over to the combustion engine which runs the car. Even without using the electric, you can expect these cars to get over 30 mpg. The more the electric is used, the higher the mileage sometimes achieving over 50 mpg.
“They're extremely quiet. In fact, it fools a lot of my guys back here when they get into one,” Kinsley said.
Something owners need to be aware of is how to disconnect the battery pack in case of an accident. Kinsley said most first responders know about them and each vehicle has the disconnect in a different area. This is a safety precaution so fire fighters don’t get electrocuted.
“It’s not anything to be concerned with or worried about, it's just something that a owner needs to know about,” Kinsley assured.
Hybrids do need oil changes
and other basic maintenance, but those visits aren’t scheduled according to milage. Rather, owners need to watch the monitoring system to know when it’s time to schedule service and maintenance, according to Kinsley.
“Everything on a hybrid runs a little more expensive because you're dealing with two components. You’re dealing with a combustion gas engine and you’re dealing with the hybrid electric motor,” Kinsley explained. “When it comes time to diagnose these kind of things, it costs a little more because you have to diagnose where the fault might be at, if it’s in the combustion engine or in the electronic motor.”
Kinsley allowed, while the hybrids require less maintenance, they take more time to diagnose and service. He encourages owners to come in regularly for tire rotations and inspections on the brakes and other systems to make sure things stay in good order.
Both McKay Ford and Irwin Auto Co. have licensed technicians. McKay’s technicians can service any Ford, Lincoln or Mercury products. Irwin’s technicians can service GM or Chrysler electric or hybrid cars. Irwin does also have a charging station. Neither automotive center can service a Toyota.
