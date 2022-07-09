The Oklahoma State Department of Health District 1 County Health Departments are seeking public input through a community health survey to help address healthcare needs and improve health outcomes in communities served by the district.
The survey was developed to assist in better understanding and addressing healthcare needs of adults and children across the district. The data gathered from responses will provide insight on existing problems and help determine the best programs and services for District 1 communities in the coming months.
Counties included in this survey are: Beaver, Cimarron, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Harper, Texas, Harper, Woods, and Woodward.
“Your voice and your health matters, and we want to hear from you,” said Regional Administrative Director Ashley Ferguson. “By taking this survey, you will help us identify the public health needs and concerns and improve the overall health of our communities.”
The survey is available in both English and Spanish and is completely anonymous.
“We are providing QR codes throughout our county health departments and communities to make accessing the survey as easy as possible,” Ferguson said.
“We will also provide access through our Facebook pages and have the survey available at community events,” Ferguson continued. “Staff at our County Health Departments are available to assist anyone interested in or needing assistance with completing the survey.”
Answers provided in the survey will be part of a collective group of data to assist in strategic planning in District 1 and will help identify important factors contributing to concerns in healthcare.
To participate in the survey, scan the QR code, visit your nearest County Health Department, or visit: https://fal.cn/communitysurvey
