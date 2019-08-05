Woodward Cosmetologist Kristina Bates was recently accepted to do hair and makeup on the models at New York City Fashion Week in September.
Bates began a journey at age 17 to follow a lifelong dream.
“I've always wanted to do hair,” Bates said. “There is something about that I've always wanted to actually do it, like big.”
After investing in her education and extra classes specializing in social media specifically for hairdressers, Bates began looking for big opportunities.
“I would look at fashion shows,” Bates explained. “To see what kind of events I could volunteer or anything like that. And then I came across the New York City Fashion Week.”
After digging, sending out emails for about six months, and sending all her social media and website links in for review, Bates hard work finally paid off.
“And then I got an email on July 10th saying that I got accepted into doing hair for New York Fashion Week,” Bates said.
Bates will be volunteering with some of the best cosmetologists in the nation on Saturday, September 7 for a full day from 9 a.m. until midnight.
“I'm really nervous,” Bates shared. “This is like a huge deal.”
Bates shared that she believes this opportunity is a gift from God.
“So much has gone on in the past couple of days and it was like miracle after miracle,” Bates said.
Bates is now awaiting her volunteer agreement. At that time she will be notified of what kind of hair and makeup she will be doing for the show, as they reveal the new fashions for fall 2019.
“And I get to see it all first,” Bates said.
