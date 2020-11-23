“God is letting kids know they are important each Christmas via Operation Christmas Child,” said Amie Pierce, project leader in Woodward.
“This year we surpassed our annual goal and collected 911 boxes of items for individual children ages 2 to 14. I could not do this every year without the many donors and volunteers, including Zandra Coberley,” Pierce added.
Operation Christmas Child is one of the annual projects of Samaritan's Purse.
“It collects and delivers individual shoe boxes or plastic containers full of items such as toys, books, hygiene kits, socks, and shoes for needy children around the world,” Pierce said. “A current goal of Operation Christmas Child is to deliver Christmas boxes to children on all 1,000 of the Pacific Islands.”
Samaritan’s Purse is a nondenominational evangelical Christian organization that provides spiritual and physical aid to people hurting all over the world because of war, poverty, natural disasters, disease, and famine. It was started by Bob Pierce in 1970 after he visited a Korean island during a mission trip and saw first-hand the suffering of children. Following Pierce’s death, Rev. Franklin Graham became the President and Chairman of the Board.
Amie Pierce has been involved with Operation Christmas Child (OCC) in Woodward for 11 years. The Crown Heights Baptist Church is a local site where items are collected, stored, and packaged all year for this annual event.
Families, individuals, businesses, and organizations donate money, individual items, and physical help for this project.
“I couldn’t do what I do without the many volunteers and donors,” Pierce said.
During the week of November 16-23, all donated items are sorted by age group and gender, packed into individual boxes and delivered to a drop-off center in large boxes.
In Woodward, the drop-off center is the First Baptist Church. They are then loaded into a truck(s) and taken to Oklahoma City. From there they go to a Dallas processing center that checks each individual box and content, seals them, and ships them to countries around the world.
“To a lot of the children receiving a box for Christmas, it is the only gift they will receive in their lifetime,” Pierce said. “Operation Christmas Child is a huge thing to be a part of. What child doesn’t want to know they’re important!”
Pierce was once moved to tears upon learning of a child that received a Christmas gift box that included a spoon. It was the first and only personal spoon this child ever had due to the poverty-stricken place where the child lived.
Contents of the new age-appropriate items for the individual boxes include the following: a basic hygiene kit (comb, hairbrush, toothbrush, wash cloth, bar of soap, adhesive bandages, reusable plastic containers), a small stuffed animal, small toys, books, a musical instrument, flip flops, clothes such as t-shirts and shorts, an individual note from a donor, a “wow” gift, and schools supplies that are needed before a child can go to school. (Note: In some countries, if children do not have school supplies, they cannot go to school and will have to perform hard labor the rest of their childhood and into adulthood.)
Each box costs approximately $9 to ship to children in approximately 100 countries such as Mexico, Panama, Ukraine, and the Pacific Islands. The 911 boxes collected at Crown Heights in 2020 will cost approximately $8,199 to ship to these children around the world. Cash donations to cover this cost are greatly appreciated.
Pierce recommends taking advantage of after-Christmas and after-Easter sales to purchase items to go in next year’s boxes for Operation Christmas Child. They also have an annual garage sale of donated items. Money raised from this garage sale helps purchase items needed to fill the Christmas boxes.
Donations are accepted throughout the year at Crown Heights Baptist Church in Woodward located at 2803 Maple Ave. The office hours at 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday. For more information call the church office at (580) 256-2133.
Samaritanspurse.org has informational videos and instructions related to Operation Christmas Child and other mission projects of Samaritan’s Purse International.
