Weather Alert

...Near Critical Fire Weather Conditions Possible Sunday Afternoon... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, BREEZY WINDS, AND DRY FUELS FOR NORTHWEST OKLAHOMA. The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Fire Weather Watch for low relative humidity, breezy winds, and dry fuels, which is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * TIMING...Noon to 7 pm. * WINDS...South to southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * TEMPERATURES...65 to 72 degrees. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop could spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&