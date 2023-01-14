Woodward City and County Commissioners will hold their regular meetings on Tuesday due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday.
The city commission meets at 7 p.m. in the commission chambers of city hall.
Virtually the entire meeting, outside of possible reports, is updating ordinances for various codes.
Updates include adopting the International Existing Building Code, the International Property Maintenance Code, the International Private Sewage Disposal Code and the International Fire Protections Association Life Safety Code, 2018 editions. The other one is updating to the International Energy Conservation Code, 2019 edition.
The Woodward Municipal Authority will consider a letter of engagement with Conner & Winters LLP relative to the hospital transition.
The WMA is looking for a new group to lease the hospital after AllianceHealth said in December it would not renew the lease, which runs through Nov. 30.
The engagement letter will allow the WMA to employ Elise Brennan, a healthcare attorney who handles facility mergers and acquisitions to assit with the transition. According to information in the city packet, Brennan was involved for the Hospital Foundation in 2002-2003 when the c urrent lease was entered.
County commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. in the courthouse with a fairly short agenda on tap.
Items include:
- Weekly update on grants
- Discussion with officers/emergency management director
- Monthly reports of officers
- Consider an extension request on a REAP grant
- Transfer of appropriations from election board maintenance and operation into election board capital outlay
- Approval of allocation of alcoholic beverage tax
- Purchase orders
