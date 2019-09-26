It’s football season in Oklahoma, and the Bedlam Blood Battle is a great way to support your team and save a life.
The Oklahoma Blood Institute is offering donors their choice of an “OSU orange” t-shirt featuring Coach Mike Gundy, or an “OU crimson” t-shirt featuring Coach Lincoln Riley.
“No matter which team you’re backing in the Bedlam Blood Battle, we love our football here in Oklahoma,” said OBI President and CEO John Armitage, M.D. “But saving the lives of our neighbors and friends through blood donation is what really defines the spirit of our community. We thank our local universities and coaches for supporting Oklahoma Blood Institute in the unified mission of meeting the blood needs of patients in our state.”
The Bedlam Blood Battle is scheduled for Friday at Horace Mann Elementary from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In addition to the free t-shirt, donors will also receive a coupon from Whataburger for a free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit and be entered for a chance to win Whataburger for a year.
If football isn’t your speed, the OBI will be hosting another blood drive on Thursday, Oct. 3, at NWOSU-Woodward from noon to 6 p.m. themed “Together We Can Move Mountains.”
“Every two seconds, someone needs blood,” Armitage said. “All it takes is about an hour of your time to save the lives of up to three patients facing trauma or ongoing treatment at our local hospitals.”
Donors will receive a free “Together We Can Move Mountains” t-shirt. If donors opt not to take the t-shirt, funds will be given to Global Blood Fund, a 501(c)(3) charity organization helping to procure much-needed blood center supplies in developing countries.
For more information, visit obi.org.
