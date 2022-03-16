With as long as Woodward has been around, there had to be sprinkles of historic places around town.
One such place is The Guard Shack Barber Shop. The cute little octagon building located at the Y-intersection of Oklahoma, Main and Texas has been there since 1947. Currently it is operated by Sherry Luckie-Privette also known as the Barber Lady.
Luckie-Privette has a binder with a collection of news articles from local newspapers, the ‘POW Book’ by Dr. Milt Lehr and information from the Alva Public Library regarding the WWII POW Camp. The camp was built to hold only Nazi’s and hard-core sympathizers. It was located in Alva on the west side of highway 281 and was in the area now used by the Airport on the east and the Woods County Fairgrounds on the west.
The camp was authorized on June 30, 1942. September 15, 1942 it was under construction by civilians. Nov. 15, 1942 the Army took over from the civilian contractors and the American troops started to arrive. On December 15, 1942 an announcement of it’s opening was made. By July 31, 1943 the first 19 German POWs came by truckload. Later the POW’s started arriving by train and they were quietly marched from the railroad station up Seventh Street while guards lined the streets.
POWs arrive slowly, but steadily. By Dec. 12, 1943 there were 1,035 in camp. By Feb. 23, 1945 there were 1,002 officers, 2,477 non-commissioned officers, and 1,478 enlisted men confined at the Alva POW camp.
The building that now houses the barber shop was first brought to Woodward by veteran Harold “Brad” Bradbury and his future wife Maudie Cleveland from the POW Camp. Once the camp closed, they got the idea to buy a guard shack to use as a new business idea. There was just one issue, the shack was on 18 foot stilts and had windows all around it. Harold Bradbury devised an apparatus to lower the building to the ground and fold it up so it could be loaded on a truck.
The building was moved to the intersection and was called The Wagon Wheel Restaurant. Customers could drive up and could get their meals prior to fast food restaurants being invented. “In the 1950’s the restaurant was the social scene for Northwest Oklahoma high school students. Maudie and her car hops served burgers, fries and other food that teenagers loved,” according to one article.
Over the years it’s been many things from a bait shop twice and a beauty shop. That changed once Carl Nielson started renting the building for his Barbershop in 1981 and later bought the building in 1997 from Maudie Bradbury after Brad passed away in 1996.
Sherry Luckie-Privette joined Nielson at the Barbershop in 2017. Nielsen decided to retire on New Years eve of 2020 after being a Barber for 60 years! “Since then, I have been on my own and am in the process of buying the building to continue the Barbershop tradition. My youngest daughter is currently in Barber School at Formations and will join me in July,” Luckie-Privette continued.
“I grew up in Laverne and would come to Woodward frequently. When we’d drive by I’d always tell my mom, ‘one day I want to work there!’ And to think now, it’s basically mine and I love what I do. It would be interesting, if these walls could talk,” she said.
If you have an interest in a historic building in our reading area that you would like to know more about or have information on a building, please email me at aberends@woodwardnews.net
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.