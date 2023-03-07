Woodward County voters easily rejected making recreational marijuana legal.
In Tuesday’s vote on State Question 820, county voters said no by a wide margin, 76.66 percent to 23.34 percent yes.
The turnout was light in the county with only 2,974 voters taking part.
Results for the state question were the same in area counties, with even higher percentages of no votes.
In Dewey, Harper and Ellis counties over 80 percent of voters said no and the total was around the same in Beaver County and others.
The question was also losing in statewide voting.
As of 8:30 p.m., nearly 81 percent of precincts had reported and the no votes were just under 63 percent.
Statewide turnout was in the neighborhood of 20 percent.
The proposal was placed on the ballot after a successful petition drive last year.
Supporters of the measure had pointed to tax revenue recreational marijuana could create, estimated to be in the hundreds of millions.
Opponents of the measure included several major agriculture groups along with law enforcement at virtually every level.
Oklahoma already has a very liberal medical marijuana program that was passed in 2018.
