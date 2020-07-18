The July distribution of sales tax collections by the Oklahoma Tax Commission primarily represents local tax receipts from April business. Companies that remit more than $2,500 monthly in sales tax receipts are required to file and pay electronically. The monies they reported this period represent sales from May 16th to 31st and estimated sales from June 1st to June 15th.
The disbursement of $162,322,587.28 in sales tax collections returned to the cities and towns reflected an increase of $3,458,375.18 from the $158,864,212.10 distributed to the cities and towns in July last year. The use tax disbursement to cities and towns was $24,203,416.25.
In county returns, the counties shared in a $26,553,211.49 sales tax disbursement and a $ 4,583,422.59 use tax disbursement.
City July 2020 July 2019
Alva $319,329.67 $301,019.68
Arnett $13,373.55 $10,761.58
Beaver $41,926.08 $38,019.23
Buffalo $26,539.38 $19,188.79
Camargo $4,763.20 $4,030.22
Canton $30,870.78 $27,122.40
Fairview $124,397.48 $163,122.46
Fargo $3,352.76 $2,950.58
Fort Supply $3,214.61 $2,204.20
Freedom $1,486.87 $1,072.06
Gage $6,095.98 $3,654.79
Laverne $31,986.54 $32,222.16
Leedey $9,514.71 $9,596.47
Mooreland $33,767.57 $26,671.40
Okeene $31,494.16 $33,613.80
Seiling $73,797.92 $119,680.59
Shattuck $61,287.32 $80,865.04
Taloga $4,897.38 $5,286.99
Vici $24,411.07 $27,394.08
Waynoka $36,460.14 $37,838.73
Woodward $1,024.242.53 $1,071.340.23
County July 2020 July 2019
Beaver $67,227.88 $66,792.37
Dewey $76,289.90 $266,825.55
Ellis $85,798.38 $200,925.97
Harper $47,425.72 $39,506.54
Major $151,005.50 $383,218.77
Woods $54,594.98 $61,289.87
Woodward $272,031.04 $300,516.10
