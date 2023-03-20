The March distribution of sales tax collections by the Oklahoma Tax Commission primarily represents local tax receipts from January business. Companies that remit more than $2,500 monthly in sales tax receipts are required to file and pay electronically. The monies they reported this period represent sales from January 16th to 31st and estimated sales from February 1st to the 15th.
The disbursement of $179,233,891 in sales tax collections returned to the cities and towns reflected an increase of $15,948,389 from the $163,285,502 distributed to them in March last year. The use tax disbursement to cities and towns was $27,936,312.
In county returns, the counties shared in a $30,718,552 sales tax disbursement and a $5,456,196 use tax disbursement.
City March 2023 March 2022
Alva $359,213.30 $315,019.33
Arnett $17,850.90 $14,271.77
Beaver $34,780.44 $36,615.47
Buffalo $20,106.73 $18,555.73
Camargo $3,382.61 $2,221.69
Canton $18,963.97 $25,030.68
Fairview $142,068.70 $171,303.06
Fargo $4,617.39 $3,124.19
Forgan $3,990.15 $3,560.85
Fort Supply $3,640.23 $3,080.08
Freedom $1,635.46 $1,756.67
Gage $9,143.27 $18,112.28
Laverne $37,306.05 $30,273.33
Leedey $10,499.7 $14,058.22
Mooreland $38,918.04 $32,899.03
Seiling $140,655.31 $156,021.32
Shattuck $59,658.19 $51,204.65
Taloga $2,978.62 $3,744.45
Vici $24,404.89 $18,484.89
Waynoka $42,022.37 $33,104.30
Woodward $1,003.803.30 $943,942.60
County March 2023 March 2022
Beaver $53,655.49 $110,201.73
Dewey $308,044.83 $178.628.40
Ellis $217,638.27 $163,041.63
Harper $46,545.63 $46,880.81
Major $202,011.04 $177,086.17
Woods $74,929.78 $47,938.79
Woodward $279,585.67 $266,686.51
