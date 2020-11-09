Woodward, OK (73801)

Today

Windy. Cloudy skies will become mostly sunny this afternoon. High 72F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. S winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.