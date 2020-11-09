School board meeting
Woodward Public Schools (WPS) board of education will meet Monday at 6 p.m. in the school administration building on Main Street.
Following initial order of business and the recognition of State Teacher of the Year Candidate Lori Zimmerman, Deputy Superintendent Jerry Burch and Superintendent Kyle Reynolds will both give updates and reports.
The consent agenda includes approval of financial reports, treasurer’s report, expenditures, transfer of funds and financial statement of WPS activity funds for October 2020. Also included are budget revisions for the fiscal year 2020/2021, as well as the proposed schedule for the regular board meetings for the calendar year 2021. The Annual District Reading Sufficiency Act plan for and the District Gifted Education plan for 2020/2021 will be considered.
In addition to other regular business, the board will consider a request for approval of state aid and/or federal fun for the general fund.
Veterans Day events
A free Veterans Day dinner will be held at the Woodward Elks Lodge on Wednesday, Nov. 11 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The meal includes both dine-in and drive-up or carry-out options for each veteran and one guest.
“The Woodward Elks Lodge would like to invite all veterans to the lodge for a complimentary dinner,” Secretary Brooke Havel said. “(This is) our way of saying thank you for your brave service and sacrifice for our many freedoms.”
For more information, contact Brooke Havel at 580-216-8612 with questions.
*****
The Woodward Senior Center will hold a drive-through appreciation lunch for veterans on Nov. 11.
The center will provide a meal for the veteran and a guest.
“We are trying to make it as special as we can to show you our appreciation for your service, but keep our veterans safe in this time of COVID uncertainty,” said Kathryn Fanning, senior center director.
The drive through will start at 11 a.m. and continue to noon at the center, 1420 Downs.
Please call 254-8566 by Nov. 9 to reserve a meal.
SWOSU Saturday planned
SWOSU Saturday, an event for prospective students and their family members, is fast approaching on Saturday, November 14.
The annual event is usually held each year on the Southwestern Oklahoma State University campus in Weatherford, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event is being held virtually this year.
Registration can be done at: https://swosu.edu/swosu-saturday. Contact the admissions and recruitment office at 580-774-3782 for additional information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.