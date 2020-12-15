Oklahoma State Department of Health reports 206,896 Oklahomans have recovered from COVID-19. Active cases are down 2,154 to 33,009 with 4,364 more recovered since the last report.
Fourteen additional deaths were reported statewide, including one in Harper County, a female in the 65 or older age group, according to OSDH.
Woodward County reports 198 active cases with 160 of those in Woodward, 10 in Fort Supply, 19 in Mooreland and 4 in Sharon.
Ellis County has 45 active cases with 20 in Shattuck, 10 in Arnett, 6 in Fargo and 9 in Gage.
Dewey County reports 93 active cases with 38 in Seiling, 5 in Taloga, 4 in Camargo and 20 in Vici.
Harper County has 54 active cases with 25 in Laverne and 20 in Buffalo.
Out of the cumulative 241,991 cases in Oklahoma, there have been 2,086 deaths reported with COVID-19. There have been no deaths reported for Ellis County, 2 in Dewey, 3 in Harper and 8 in Woodward.
Nationally there have been over 16.5 million cases with 9.8 million remaining active. Deaths are at 300,479.
