You’ve probably already heard, there’s a little bug making a big impact across the world. This may be puzzling to the typical American when they realize disinfectant wipes list coronavirus as one of the bugs they kill.
The virus SARS-CoV-2 causes the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-2019) according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Even though coronavirus is a large family of viruses that range from mild common cold, the COVID-2019 strain is not fully understood.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there is no specific antiviral medicine to prevent or treat COVID-2019 but most patients do recover thanks to supportive care in relieving symptoms. Older persons or those with pre-existing medical conditions appear to be more susceptible to developing more serious illness from the virus.
Area residents don’t seem to be panicking over the coronavirus news, according to District Nurse Manager for the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) Lanette Terry, RN.
“We deal with infection control all the time,” Terry said, adding that good health practices are always important. The department "encourages people to eat a healthy diet. Be active. Get plenty of rest. Wash your hands. Don’t touch your eyes, your nose, your mouth.”
Terry is confident in Oklahoma’s measures to prevent and limit spread of the virus. She said her department is always learning as much as they can. They have a plan in place for monitoring. Terry stressed that people with other health issues are most at risk.
According to AccentCare Home Health Representative Daniel Lee, LPN, home health care workers have been asking patients when they are admitted into the program if they’ve been in contact with anyone who has traveled to China or had a positive test for coronavirus.
“We actually activated our emergency preparedness plan. We have offices in California. We have offices over by New York, and we activated everywhere,” Lee said. “If there was somebody that had come to contact (with a person that potentially had the virus), then we would start our precaution protocol with them.”
Home health practitioners would wear a mask, gown and gloves similar to what is used with a patient in intensive care. Lee said if a patient had the coronavirus, they would be transferred to the hospital.
This respiratory infection is causing some economic upheaval.
“The fundamentals of the U.S. economy remain strong. However, the coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity,” Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell. “The Federal Reserve is closely monitoring developments and their implications for the economic outlook. We will use our tools and act as appropriate to support the economy.”
According to Oklahoma Energy Today, an energy conference in Houston was cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.
The coronavirus has affected cattle markets and they are expected to get weaker in the coming months, according to the Oklahoma Farm Report.
Symptoms may appear as late as 14 days after exposure. CDC suggests getting plenty of liquids and rest. It is important to wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face with unwashed hands and avoid close contact with people who are sick. When you are sick, avoid contact with others and disinfect objects and surfaces you come in contact with.
For more information you can visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov online.
