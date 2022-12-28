Here is the schedule for the New Year’s National Livestock Show being held this week at the Woodward County Event Center.
Dec. 28
1 p.m. to 10 p.m. - General early entry arrival
6 p.m. - Fitting contest
Dec. 29
8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. - Ewe and doe check in, all females must be on the grounds by 9 a.m.
10 a.m. to noon – Official market lamb classification and market animal weigh in.
1 p.m. - Showmanship
4 p.m. - Ring A breeding ewes; Ring B breeding ewes followed by wether dam ewes – or 30 minutes after showmanship
7 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Funzone night: Knockout tournament, dodgeball and fun for all ages
10 p.m. - Barn closed
Dec. 30
6 a.m. - Barn opens
9 a.m. - Market goat and lamb prize showmanship
2 p.m. - YGB Junior Nationals Showmanship
4 p.m. - Team showmanship
7 p.m. to 12:05 a.m. - New Year’s Eve Bash, 3-on-3 tournament and dinner, family friendly
Dec. 31
9:30 a.m. - Supreme showmanship drive
10:30 a.m. - Market goat and lamb money show
Note: Top prizes include $2,000 for grand champion market animals and $1,000 for reserve champions.
Grand prize for females is $750 and reserve $500
Supreme showman prize is $1,000
Reserve showman prize, $500
There will also be additional prizes
