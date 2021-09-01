Buffalo First Baptist Church is beginning a new program for children on Wednesdays.
“Little Champions is a program put on by our church” Lindsey McEntee said. “It is for children grades 1st to 4th. However, if an older child wants to come they are also very welcome to come.”
Each week kids will learn a football skill, participate in a flag football scrimmage, listen to a Bible story and then learn about a character quality, according to McEntee.
“For example today kids will be learning about wisdom,” McEntee explained. “At the end of the session we hold a Little Champions Superbowl game, complete with cheerleaders, an MC, and referees.”
According to McEntee, each child will receive a team picture as well as a medal for all of the hard work they have put in.
Little Champions theme is "We are champions in the world for Christ today" based upon 2 Corinthians 5:20. The motto is "A Champion for Christ"
The season begins Tuesday, Sept. 1st with registration at 4:45. The session starts at 5:15pm and runs till 6:30pm.
“We meet each Wednesday, with October 6th being our final session,” McEntee said.
For more information, contact Pastor Jerry Hodges at 580.727.5059.
