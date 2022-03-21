Linda Harrison is the definition of a life-long educator.
From her days as an 8th grade English teacher at Woodward Middle School to her service on the board of education and her continuing work with the Northwest Oklahoma Literacy Council, Harrison’s legacy as an educator is unmatched in this area.
She continues to leave a mark on the community and was recognized for her efforts in a big way on Monday night – Linda Harrison is Woodward’s new Citizen of the Year.
The announcement was made at Taste of Woodward VI, the annual meeting of the Woodward Chamber of Commerce.
Here is one excerpt from the nomination letter the chamber received.
“Through Linda’s efforts with the Northwest Oklahoma Literacy Council, our community has benefited in many ways. She initiated efforts to acquire Spanish version of the Oklahoma Driver’s License Manual so that residents could study for the test. She has spearheaded the literacy council’s efforts to help Woodward residents achieve U. S. citizenship.”
Harrison worked to make sure the literacy council was able to help students even in the pandemic of 2020. She also wrote and was awarded a grant from the U. S. Census Bureau to encourage participation and outreach for the Hispanic population.
Harrison has represented the school and community in numerous ways.
She was a founding member of the Woodward Education Association and continues to work with Boo Hoo Buddies and Books for Babies. She served 15 years on the board of education and has served on the Woodward Education Foundation Board, United Fund Board and the Chamber’s education committee.
A former teacher of the year herself, Harrison often works with local teachers of the year to help prepare them for the state teacher of the year contest.
She has also served St. John’s Episcopal Church in several areas, including as a delegate to the Diocesan Convention. She and her sister Laurie head up their church’s meal at Grace Outreach every other month.
The nominating letter points out, “She gave her love of literature to her students and opened their eyes to a world full of new adventures. She has a heart for young people and a deep belief in education. Linda’s service to these goals greatly benefits our community.”
Kelly Ogle, who anchored the Channel 9 news desk in Oklahoma City for many years, was the guest speaker for the event, which also featured food and business booths from the community.
Also recognized during the evening were Woodward’s two Chamber Student Citizens of the Year, high school juniors Josie Jones and Kyle Martin. Both are extremely involved in school and community activities.
Members retiring from the Chamber Board of Directors were recognized. They include Chad Campbell, Woodward County EMS; Jackie Jones, Woodward County Abstract; Whitney Long, J&R Transport; Manda Wheeler, Pioneer; Kendall Smith, Stock Exchange Bank and Clint White, Ben Tech Insurance.
New board members introduced were Lyndsey Harvey, Northwestern Electric; Patty Stahlman, Stock Exchange Bank; Chase Robertson, Pioneer; Alyssa Hillman, Walker Mercantile; Bobbi Holliday, Great Plains Bank, Brenda Stevens, Northwest Inn and Sheila Gay, Woodward News.
