Woodward has a new face on the city commission.
Sandi Liles took the oath of office to fill the unexpired term of Roscoe Hill at Monday's commission meeting.
Liles represents Ward 1 and her office will be up for election in 2021.
In other action, commissioners quickly approved the reappointment of Darrin Kline to the board of adjustments and a facilities use agreement with Horsepower Promotions for the Monster Truck show on Saturday at Crystal Beach Stadium.
Commissioners also approved a date change to the mowing agreement with Lawn and Order Lawn Care, and renewed its agreement with the Woodward school district for two school resource officers. The city and school shares equally the salaries and benefits of the resource officers.
In his report, City Manager Alan Riffel said the police department will be receiving two slightly used patrol cars this week and the Woodward Public Library was approved for a $7,000 grant from the Oklahoma Department of Libraries for ipads and hot spots.
Riffel said they are dealing with a booster pump in one of the north water field that will have to be replaced and are in the process of gathering quotes.
He said the Department of Transportation is nearing the point of being ready to pave the other side of 34th Street from Oklahoma Avenue to Downs Avenue.
Riffel noted that currently there are no active coronavirus cases in Woodward proper.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.