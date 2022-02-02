With winter weather arriving in the area, most schools across Northwest Oklahoma have either canceled classes on Wednesday or in a few cases going to virtual learning for the day.
Woodward Public Schools will not have classes on Wednesday nor will the High Plains Technology Center. Mooreland and Fort Supply also canceled classes and Sharon-Mutual is going virtual.
Light snow fell overnight in the Woodward area and more is expected through Wednesday.
Oklahoma's commissioner of public service announced on Wednesday that state agencies may temporarily reduce non-essential services from 6 a.m. on Wednesday until Thursday morning in Cimarron, Texas, Beaver, Harper, Ellis and Woodward counties.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said at 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, crews in the panhandle and northwest Oklahoma were reporting snow-covered and slick road conditions. With conditions expected to worsen as the day, travel in several areas was being discouraged.
A one-vehicle rollover accident was reported at the intersection of Highway 270 and 34 south of Woodward at about 7:40 a.m. Wednesday.
Forecasts call for anywhere from one to six inches in Woodward and Woodward County with a 90 percent chance of precipitation. More snow is expected Wednesday night and a chance of snow continues Thursday.
Temperatures on Wednesday will be falling and overnight for the next couple of nights it will be near zero.
Wind chills below zero are expected Wednesday and Thursday.
