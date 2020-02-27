The Woodward Conference Center is hosting its first Wedding Expo and Bridal Fair on Sunday, March 1, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
"All of us here at the Woodward Conference Center are so excited to bring this event to our facility," said Haley Herring, event coordinator. "This event will provide our outstanding exhibitors the chance to showcase what goods and services they have to offer right here in the comfort of our hometown.
According to Woodward Tourism Executive Director Rachael Van Horn, the event is exactly what Woodward has needed to highlight the many unique services available locally for brides and their families.
"For some reason there is often the idea that to find the finest in formalwear, wedding venues, catering and event planners, one has to drive a long way," Van Horn said. "My staff has proven with their passion for helping brides from all over southern Kansas, northwestern Texas and northwest Oklahoma that Woodward is where you come to get the best."
The expo and bridal fair will have exhibitors to assist brides with every step of the wedding process.
