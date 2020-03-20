Oklahoma’s economy is changing almost daily due to both the slump in the oil and gas industry, plus the effects of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). Community needs continue to change and grow accordingly.
Local agencies are foreseeing increased need of assistance to help those affected by layoffs and the temporary shut-down of businesses. Families and individuals may need help with groceries, utilities, rent assistance, medications, and transportation.
Woodward agencies, providing a variety of services for local and area residents have special needs during this challenging time.
Needs and contact information are outlined below. In some cases, new procedures have been developed due to Coronavirus precautions.
The Northwest Domestic Crisis Center provides temporary housing and services for victims of neglect and domestic violence. They need the following items: toilet paper, paper towels, hand sanitizers, Lysol spray, and Clorox wipes that can be dropped off at 1024 22nd St. and placed in the trailer in the parking lot. They also need bulk frozen foods like corndogs and breakfast foods, plus bread, sandwich meats, peanut butter, canned soup, and frozen meals. The food items need to be taken to the office in the main building. Paul Fockler, the director, may be reached at (580) 256-1215 for more information.
The Student Assistance Program for Woodward Public Schools provides school supplies, clothes, shoes, coats, rental assistance, utility assistance, etc. to approximately 125 students and families each year. The scheduled fundraiser for the 2020-2021 school year, Paint the Town, has been cancelled due to the economy and Coronavirus. Kim Williams, social worker for Woodward Public Schools, is seeking cash donations with which these items may be purchased in bulk for a discount. Cash donations may be mailed to Kim Williams at Woodward Public Schools Administration Building at P.O. Box 668 in Woodward, 73802. For additional information call her (580) 334-8277.
The Pregnancy Center in Woodward has an annual concert to raise money to fund the center’s annual expenses and services such as free pregnancy tests and education on pregnancy and parenting for young mothers. This concert has been cancelled due to the Coronavirus and will be rescheduled in the future. They are currently in need of size 4-6 diapers, baby wipes, and baby formula. Donations may be dropped off at 1321 Kansas Avenue or cash donations mailed to the center. For additional information, Belva Mabra may be reached at (580) 254-2805.
The High Plains Outreach Center, Woodward’s homeless shelter, provides free temporary housing and a laundry room. They also provide Moving Forward life skills with life coaches to help residents with budgeting, counseling services, and other individual needs they may have. Since the new 8-room facility opened in August of 2019, they have had 1,004 overnight stays. For more information about this facility, Crystal Castor, may be reached at (580) 216-6168. Cash donations may be mailed to HPOC- P.O. Box 2704 Woodward, 73802.
Grace Outreach provides free hot meals to anyone on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the First Christian Church located at 1318 9th St. Instead of dining-in meals, there are now hot meals handed out in the parking lot drive-through. They are always in need of food donations, cash donations to purchase food items and containers, and volunteers. To make a cash donation, a check may be mailed to Grace Outreach- P.O. Box 1749 Woodward, 73802. For more information from Jan Gage or Les Castor, call the 1st Baptist Church office at (580) 256-2837.
Woodward’s Hope Center provides groceries to qualifying individuals and families once a month. People will no longer go inside the facility at 810 Santa Fe to shop for their groceries. They will now drive or walk through a parking lot drive-thru to pick up pre-packaged groceries. New clients may first use the drive through and show ID. The next month each new individual or family will need to provide proof of residence via a utility bill, and identification for each resident such as a driver’s license for adults and birth certificates for children. Those wanting to donate grocery items or cash donations to the Hope Center may contact Tonia Cain at (580) 290-5029.
The Salvation Army provides people with utility assistance and rent assistance while temporarily unemployed and seeking a new job. Cash donations to the Salvation Army will better help with the increasing need for financial assistance during the temporary layoffs and business shutdowns. The need for emergency foods is one of the recent trends in Woodward so the Salvation Army receives assistance from the Woodward Community Pantry and the Hope Center. For more information or to make cash donations, contact Mike Miles at (580) 256-1083 or mail donations to 814 Santa Fe Woodward, 73801.
The Woodward Community Pantry provides emergency groceries for families up to three times a year. The individuals or families are referred to the Salvation Army, first, then volunteers will deliver the groceries to their individual homes or apartments. Volunteers stock the cooler with nonperishable groceries, and they purchase perishable groceries such as milk, bread, and eggs as needed at local grocery stores. Depending on current economic trends, the food pantry may provide up to 80 bags of groceries a month. Cash donations may be mailed to Woodward Community Pantry at P.O. Box 281 Woodward, 72802.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.