As September comes to a close, hopefully we’re better late than never to remember National Wilderness Month.
In Northwestern Oklahoma this year, the temperature may have been a bit toasty to enjoy the outdoors for long periods of time. Now that things are cooling off, hunters will be looking forward to getting out.
For those not interested in hunting or fishing, but like to enjoy the great outdoors, Oklahoma Wildlife Department has options.
“On any land that we own, you have to have at least either a hunting or a fishing license, or you can buy what's called a conservation passport,” District Chief Mark Reichenberger said. “It’s basically up to the public. If you just want to go hike or something like that, we've got those areas.”
According to Reichenberger, the Oklahoma Hunting & Fishing regulations guide lists all Wildlife Management Areas (WMA) available to visit with activities, restrictions and contact information.
“I've walked all over the Cimarron Bluffs, not so much the hills, but the bluffs, just hiking in there,” Reichenberger said. “You can either download or pick up a set of hunting regulations, and all those wildlife areas are listed in the back of the hunting guides.”
Some areas are closed off during hunting season, but open the rest of the year for hiking, bird-watching and wildlife viewing. Some are only open for non-hunting activities, according to Reichenberger.
“We manage over a million acres of property across the state of Oklahoma,” Reichenberger said. “(The guide) gives you a breakdown on what the rules are for the public lands. As far as like vehicles, licenses, campfires, camping, that kind of thing.”
Canton WMA and Waterfowl Refuge Portion (WRP), Cimarron Bluff WMA in Harper County, Cimarron Hills in Woods County, Ellis County WMA, are closed to all non-hunting activities from October 1 through February 15.
Packsaddle WMA in Ellis County and Cooper WMA in Harper and Woodward Counties have designated areas allowed for hunter and angler camping. No camping is allowed in Dewey County WMA or Major County WMA.
Hunting guides can be picked up for free at Walmart, Butch’s Guns, Atwoods and any place you can purchase a hunting or fishing license.
The hunting guide is also on GoOutdoorsOklahoma.com and licenses can be applied for online. There is also an Oklahoma species field guide to look up and find out more about the various critters you may come across.
The Oklahoma Wildlife Department also has a Go Outdoors ap for mobile devices.
