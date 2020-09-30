The 18th annual Pumpkin Decorating Contest will look a bit different. The Woodward Public Library will be holding it, as so many other things have been this year, virtually.
“We would be delighted if everyone participated this year in the Woodward Public Library’s 18th annual Pumpkin Decorating Contest,” library Director Connie Terry said. “It will have a different spin because we are going virtual this year.”
Photos of pumpkins can be emailed to library@woodward.lib.ok.us starting October 1st with the deadline to enter on Oct. 30th at noon. In the body of the email, include name, age, phone number, name of pumpkin and parent or guardian’s name for participants under 18 years.
All submission photos will be posted to the library’s Facebook page in a photo album.
A panel of judges will choose a most creative winner from age categories, pre-K (3 to 7 years), kids (8 to 12 years), teens (13 to 17 years), and adults (18 and up).
The photo that receives the most likes in the Facebook photo album will also receive an award.
For more information, visit the library’s Facebook page or website at woodwardlibrary.okpsl.org.
