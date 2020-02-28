OKLAHOMA CITY — On Saturday, March 7, at 1 p.m. the Oklahoma History Center will celebrate Women’s History Month with a guided tour of the exhibit “Until We Organize: The Struggle for the Equal Rights Amendment.” Doctoral candidate and curator Chelsea Burroughs will speak about the Equal Rights Amendment debate in one of the most important states—Oklahoma—and why it never passed. The exhibit explores the role of women on both sides of the debate as well as the status of women in the state and the country in the 1970s. This program is included with paid admission to the Oklahoma History Center.
The Oklahoma History Center is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is located at 800 Nazih Zuhdi Drive in Oklahoma City. For more information, please call 405-522-0765 or visit www.okhistory.org/historycenter.
The Oklahoma History Center is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society and is an affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution, National Archives and is an accredited member of the American Alliance of Museums. The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people. Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites and affiliates across the state. Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs and publications the OHS chronicles the rich history of Oklahoma. For more information about the OHS, please visit www.okhistory.org.
