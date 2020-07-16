After months of planning and one postponement, members of the Nescatunga Arts Festival committee at its monthly meeting Monday evening decided to cancel the 51st annual festival because of COVID-19. The event that brings artists and crafters to Alva was scheduled for Aug. 8.
“It’s definitely with heavy hearts that we cancel this year,” said Charla Parker, co-chair of the festival with Mary Hamilton.
“At this time we just believe it’s better to be safe than sorry,” Hamilton said.
A new event being organized this year was to be a “Sugar Show” that would showcase the artistry of bakers who decorate cakes, cookies and cupcakes.
“Plans for this event will continue with some exciting possibilities, so stay tuned,” said April Ridgway, Sugar Show director.
In place of the traditional festival, committee members have proposed offering a virtual experience to the artists, crafters and bakers.
For a minimal fee, a short highlight video will be prepared to showcase images and information for each interested person. The video will be posted to the Nescatunga Facebook page and website so it can be viewed and shared.
Complete details are still being worked out on this possibility; however, during the discussion, it was suggested that artists, crafters and bakers could submit five to 10 photos of items they create along with a short paragraph of information about themselves and their work. This paragraph may include web links to areas that would further showcase their items.
Watch the organization’s website for more information and a way to submit information at www.nescatunga.org.
“We know this won’t take the place of our annual arts festival, but it can be a way to help showcase and support the arts and the artists during a time that makes it difficult for people to gather,” Parker said.
