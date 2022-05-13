Friday the 13th is considered to be an unlucky day by some and lucky by others. Very little is known about the origins of the day's notoriety. According to timeanddate.com, here are some fun facts about Friday the 13th.
Some historians believe that the superstitions surrounding it arose in the late 19th century. The first documented mention of the day can be found in a biography of Italian composer Gioachino Rossini, who died on a Friday the 13th.
Another account suggests that the day has been associated with misfortune since 1307 when on a Friday the 13th, the French king gave the orders to arrest hundreds of Knights Templar in France.
The fear of Friday the 13th is called Friggatriskaidekaphobia. It comes from Frigg, the Norse goddess of wisdom after whom Friday is named, and the Greek words triskaideka, meaning 13, and phobia, meaning fear.
Experts say that friggatriskaidekaphobia affects millions of people and estimate that businesses, especially airlines, suffer from severe losses on Friday the 13th.
Triskaidekaphobia, or the fear of the number 13, is even more widespread. So much so that many high-rise buildings, hotels, and hospitals skip the 13th floor, and many airports do not have gates numbered 13. In many parts of the world, having 13 people at the dinner table is considered bad luck.
All years will have at least one Friday the 13th. The good news is that there cannot be more than three Friday the 13ths in any given calendar year. For a month to have a Friday the 13th, the month must begin on a Sunday. In 2022, this is the only Friday the 13th.
Three Friday the 13ths can occur in a leap year as well. If January 1 of a leap year falls on a Sunday, the months of January, April, and July will each have a Friday the 13th.
The master of suspense, Alfred Hitchcock was born on August 13, 1899. Friday, August 13, 1999, would have been his 100th birthday.
In Italy, Friday the 17th and not Friday the 13th is considered to be a day that brings bad luck. In fact, the number 13 is thought to be a lucky number. Many studies have shown that Friday the 13th has little or no effect on events like accidents, hospital visits, and natural disasters.
The commercially successful Friday the 13th enterprise includes 12 horror movies, a television series, and several books that focus on curses and superstitions. The mask worn by the key character in the movies, Jason Voorhees, is one of the most known images in popular culture.
Since 1995, Finland has dedicated one Friday the 13th in a year to observe National Accident Day. The day aims to raise awareness about safety.
To learn more fun facts, visit https://www.timeanddate.com/calendar/13-things-friday-13.html
