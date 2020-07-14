Crystal Beach Lake was recently stocked with more catfish and bluegill to replenish supply after the fishing derby on Independence Day.
“Many channel cat recently released are well into the 4 and 5 pound range and from the derby results channel catfish are reproducing well,” City of Woodward Public Facilities Director Mike Lowden said. “Crystal Beach Lake is open for anglers 7 days a week.”
Lowden said the lake is stocked annually with trout, bluegill and channel cat. There are no age limits on fishing in the Crystal Beach Lake and no city permits are required.
“Parents need to remember this is a body of water and need to be watchful when they visit,” Woodward Director of Tourism Rachael Van Horn said. “This year was our first kid’s fishing derby and there was just something amazing about seeing all those little children on the banks of our lake helping each other fish.”
Over 50 youngsters participated in the fishing derby.
Fishing calms the soul, Van Horn said.
“I think, at this time when we are all a little lonely and sore from all these negative things happening,” Van Horn said, “The best and most healing thing we might be able to do is simply head out to Crystal Beach and do a little fishing.”
All Oklahoma fishing laws do apply, according to Lowden. A licensed can be purchased online at https://www.wildlifedepartment.com/licensing/license-options1.
