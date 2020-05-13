The City of Woodward continues to match Governor Kevin Stitt as he moves through the phases of his Open Up and Recover Safely (OURS) Plan.
Oklahoma is scheduled to move to phase two of the plan on Friday, May 15. According to Assistant City Manager Shaun Barnett, the City of Woodward will follow suit.
“That is our plan,” Barnett said. “We will watch the Governor closely to stay in line with his next step into phase 2.”
Moving on to the next phase is dependent on whether or not Oklahoma’s hospital and incident rates remain manageable for the 14 days between phase one and phase two.
Should the state move into phase two on Friday, here is what that would include, according to the governor’s website:
· Elderly and vulnerable Oklahomans should continue to follow the safer-at-home guidelines.
· Oklahomans should continue to maintain physical distancing measures when in public.
· Non-essential travel can begin to resume.
· Employers should still close common areas or enforce social distancing and sanitation protocols.
· Organized sports activities can reopen and operate under proper social distancing and sanitation protocols.
· Bars can operate with diminished standing-room occupancy, where applicable and appropriate, and under social distancing and sanitation protocols.
· Funerals and weddings can resume under social distancing protocols.
· Children’s nursery areas in places of worship can reopen.
For more information on the Governor’s three phase plan, visit governor.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.