It’s no secret that the state of the world and Woodward are more than a little uncertain during this outbreak, but locals are working to make the best of the situation.
Local Woodward Wellness Center Owner Tracy Evans is doing her part to encourage Woodward and support local businesses through a sign in front of the gym, with a simple but encouraging message; Stay Strong Woodward.
“We came up with a sign because we felt like first of all, we are a gym (hence the word strong) and we want to keep our name out there, and to let everyone know that we are all affected and in this thing together,” Evans explained. “We will overcome this together. We also want to support other small businesses. Signs of Life here in Woodward made our sign.”
Like all other gyms in the area, the Woodward Wellness Center’s doors are closed, but Evans is adapting to the need of her members with online workouts.
“I have been posting three workouts a week on my personal Facebook, my Woodward Wellness Center Facebook and Instagram,” Evans said. “I’ve had people send me videos and pictures of them doing workouts and I hope that it’s encouraging to everyone to stay active during this time, and above all, keep healthy.”
Evans is also encouraging locals to use #StayStrongWoodward so everyone can follow and remember “we are all in this together.”
“We were hoping it would be taken in a positive light,” Evans said. “Something good in such dark times.”
