The Woodward Public Library has reopened after being closed due to Covid-19 concerns. Before you rush to the library to get the next book in the series you’re binge reading, keep in mind there will be a few new rules in place when you visit.
Only a certain number of customers will be allowed in at a time, according to a post on the Woodward Public Library’s Facebook page.
The Library will have new hours as well:
Monday – Thursday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Friday 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Only two computers will be available for now and use is limited to 30 minute sessions. Children’s computers will remain closed.
“Please be respectful of everyone’s personal space and practice social distancing,” the post read. “We miss our customers! Please observe these simple regulations to keep everyone safe.”
For more information contact the Library at 580-254-8544.
