Woodward Public Library has some fun events planned for this summer.
Storytime in Crystal Beach Park will be every Tuesday of June from 10:30 a.m. Stories, songs and fun will be geared for ages 2 through 5, but younger and older siblings are welcome to join. Remember to bring your own picnic blanket or lawn chair.
Pick up Bingo cards for 1st through 12th graders at the library beginning June 1st. Complete the card and return it to the library by July 5th. Cash prizes will be awarded in three groups; 1st through 4th grade, 5th through 8th grade and 9th through 12th grades.
Weekly take and make crafts begin each week in June for ages 6 through 12 years old.
Week one is a balloon car kit. Week two is a color scratch mask. Week three is a squid diver. Week four is an egg drop kit. Week five is a pom pom launcher.
The My Pet is Awesome contest for ages 6 through 12 runs through June as well. Pick up a contest form at the library. Cash prizes will be awarded in four categories; the cutest, cuddliest, fluffiest and funniest pets.
Scavenger hunts begin June 7th with a weekly hunt and prizes for movie passes, ice cream coupons and more.
For more information, please call the library at 580-254-8544.
