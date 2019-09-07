Libraries are not dead. In an increasingly digital world, public libraries are rising to the challenge. September is Library Card Sign-up Month.
According to Woodward Public Library (WPL) Director Connie Terry, technology hasn’t killed the libraries, it has inspired them to transform and stay relevant.
“No longer are we just a place for books, but we serve as a lifeline for our communities, ever changing to meet the needs and expectations of the public,” Terry said. “Public libraries are ever evolving.”
The month kicks off at the WPL with Storytime for ages four and under. Register for Tuesdays or Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. by calling the library at 580-254-8544. Classes start Sept. 10-11.
“I read the books to them and what we read changes each week,” Librarian Daniel Lipkowitz said. ”The 45 minute program is 25 minutes of reading, singing, finger-plays and nursery rhymes and 20 minutes of playtime for the children.”
LEGO Wednesdays are at 3:30 p.m. for 1st through 4th grades where children learn creativity and working together one brick at a time.
According to Lipkowitz, each meeting begins with a building challenge, then the children are free to build whatever they like.
“Such as build something using only yellow bricks or a Lego pizza,” Lipkowitz said. “We always have creative kids with great imaginations. The most popular build seems to be cars or planes. Sometimes they will work together on building towns with houses and parks.”
Beginning in October, the library will be a place of Magic and Muggles. One Thursday a month, 5th grade and up are invited for snacks, drinks and activities.
“What we do varies each month,” Lipkowitz said. “In the past we have made no sew emoji pillows, played board games and used engineering skills to see who could create the tallest tower using toothpicks and marshmallows.”
The Woodward Public Library definitely does not leave out the adults. There is something for everyone this fall.
Beginning in October, the Adult Summer Reading In The Fall will begin with many ways for adults to participate, including an art contest, an author event, cash prizes and more.
“Everyone knows that reading expands your horizons and now that cooler weather is upon us, we invite you to participate in our book club,” Librarian Cindy Colclasure shared. “Join us for coffee and dessert as we share in each other’s thoughts and opinions.”
How Did I Miss That One book discussion group meets the second Friday of each month at 9 a.m. in the Community Room. According to Colclasure, the club has the opportunity to read and discuss a new book each month throughout the year.
The Knit Wits meet every first and third Thursday at 9 a.m. getting “hooked on needles” bringing their yarn and knitting or crochet patterns. Instructors are available for help and to teach beginners.
“Whether you are an experienced knitter or crocheter or someone taking up knitting for the first time, Knit Wits has something for you,” Colclasure said. “We serve coffee and dessert as well as have plenty of materials on hand to knit or crochet.”
For a time of relaxing and fun, the Coloring Crew meets ever second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 2 p.m.
“It’s usually children who get permission to color and play, but at Woodward Public Library, The Coloring Crew it’s all about the adults,” Colclasure said. “Seen as an alternative form of meditation, coloring calms the fight-or-flight part of our brain, reducing panic, worry, and unhelpful thoughts. Coloring also develops concentration, organization, and problem-solving skills as you decide on the colors and layout of your drawing.”
On alternating Tuesdays, the library opens the Community Room for “Free-For-All Tuesdays” 1:30 p.m. until 4 p.m. with coffee, dessert and coloring materials.
The library also offers audiobooks, eBooks and digital magazines.
“WPL offers a plethora of programs for all ages and services such as downloadable audio books, eBooks, online learning databases, and a new service, streaming movies,” Terry said.
With approximately 1,600 audio books on cd to check out and many more available for download, the library offers several options digitally. Even television shows and Spanish resources are available.
“OK Virtual Library or Libby is a consortium of public libraries in Oklahoma. RB Digital is only offered to Woodward Public Library’s customers,” Terry said. “Both platforms do require a library card… RB Digital and Libby have apps available allowing you to read on any electronic device.”
Upcoming in October will be the annual Pumpkin Decorating Contest with fun and prizes for all ages.
Library hours are Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. until noon and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call the library at 580-254-8544.
The library is also on Facebook, where they update information about events and sometimes have Facebook parties with prizes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.