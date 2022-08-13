The Woodward County Commissioners have a lengthy agenda for Monday morning.
They will revisit the discussion of the county burn ban and if it is needed to continue through Aug. 22.
There hasn’t been any precipitation in the area in the last week.
The meeting is at 10 a.m. in the courthouse.
Other items on the agenda include:
- Opening sealed bids for pipe for Rural Water District No. 2
- Brian Dowell will speak regarding the Oklahoma Energy Efficiency Lighting Retrofit Program.
- Discuss advertising to schedule a public hearing and resolution to close a section of a road west ¾ mile of EW 57 between NS 192/191.
- Permit Public Service/Pipeline crossing form Pioneer Telephone Coop, Inc. Fiber Optics Network throughout Woodward County.
- High Gear Repair Invoice
- Transfer of Appropriations from ARPA funds into all three district ARPA Accounts.
- Resolution disposing of equipment. An HP Copier for the County Clerk’s office.
- March-May 2022 Detention Transport Claims
Commissioners will also have an executive session on a few topics:
- A resolution approving the proposed settlement with the following opioid distributors: Cardinal Health, McKesson Corporation and AmerisourceBergen Corporation.
- Discussion and consideration for approval, including any possible amendment of a resolution approving the proposal settlement agreement with Janssen (J&J) concerning opioid litigation.
- A resolution approving the proposed sharing agreement with Mallinckrodt concerning opioid litigation.
Voting on executive session topics will take place afterwards in open session. Routine items on the agenda are purchase orders, 4-week payroll and monthly reports of officers.
County commissioners meet each Monday in the courthouse.
*****
Woodward City Commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at City Hall.
Consent Docket items include:
- Financial reports for July 2022
- Reaffirm Sports Complex User Agreement between the City of Woodward and Woodward Public Schools Softball.
- Approve Facilities Use Agreement between the City of Woodward and Woodward Round-Up Club.
- Approve Facilities Use Agreement between the City of Woodward and Kendra Dunkin/ Kaela Haddon dba Twisted 2K Productions.
- Approve supplemental Budget Amendment No. 1 to Fiscal Year 2021-2022 Special Airport Fund, No. 1 Fiscal Year 2021-2022 Grant Fund and No. 2 to Fiscal Year 2021-2022 Grand Fund.
Action topics include:
- Continuation of Lease Agreement between the City of Woodward, Woodward Municipal Authority and Mewbourne Oil Company.
- Operations Agreement for School Resource Officers between the City of Woodward and the Woodward Public School District.
- Resolution 2022-22 Declaring Surplus Items: Desk at Reception Station
- Resolution 2022-23 Declaring Surplus Items: 2012 Dodge Charger and 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe
- Lease Agreement between the City of Woodward, Woodward Municipal Authority and Garfield County Child Advocacy Council, Inc.
City Commissioners meet the first and third Monday of every month.
